The Dodge Charger and Challenger as we know them are going away after the 2023 model year, so Dodge is celebrating with a series of seven Last Call models, the fifth of which was unveiled Wednesday.

That fifth installment is the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona, which joins the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, and Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models. Dodge will reveal another Last Call model Sept. 21 before showing the final seventh model at the 2022 SEMA show, which starts Nov 1.

The King Daytona is a tribute to 1960s/1970s-era drag racer William “Big Willie” Robinson, who raced a 1969 Dodge Charger named “King Daytona,” and also used the car in a campaign against street racing.

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

The modern King Daytona is based on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, but bumps output from the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 by 10 hp for a total of 807 hp. Orange 6-piston Brembo brake calipers help rein in the speed produced by all that power.

The special edition also gets a Go Mango exterior with a satin black hood, spoiler, and graphics. Hood pins and 20-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels complete the exterior changes.

The interior has black nappa leather/Alcantara seats and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. Orange contrast stitching on the seats, instrument panel, steering wheel, center console, and door panels ties the interior to the exterior. Dodge also throws in a Harman Kardon audio system, a sunroof, and navigation.

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

Production is limited to 300 units and ordering information will be announced in the fall. In addition to the Last Call models, all 2023 Charger and Challenger models will feature signifiers that they are the last of their kind. While this will vary from model to model, all will come with a commemorative plaque under the hood bearing the scripts “Last Call,” “Designed in Auburn Hills,” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

The retirement of the current Charger and Challenger makes way for an electric muscle car based on the Charger Daytona SRT concept and scheduled to go on sale in 2024.

