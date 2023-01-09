(Our Auto Expert) – Flying cars and rechargeable robots. The Future has arrived, at least you would think so if you attended this year’s CES in Las Vegas.

A flying car of sorts from Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler, announced they are looking to the skies with a new electric vertical take-off and landing flying vehicle in partnership with Archer. No word on when you can buy one just yet.

Mercedes announced they are the first company in the U.S. to be approved for autonomous driving to level 3, where you no longer must pay attention to the road. Starting in Nevada, you can watch a movie as your new Mercedes drives to your destination. All you have to do is enjoy the ride. California and other states will follow suit shortly to authorize autonomous car sales.

Jeep will become an Autonomous adventure brand. Not only are they becoming electric, but the new Jeeps can Autonomously meet you after your hike, wherever you may end up, a benefit if you are directionally challenged.

Peugeot introduced Hyper Square, a video game controller replacement for a steering wheel. Used with touch tap and swipe motions, it is a tablet-like control center with no stalks, no knobs, and no buttons.

The Ram 150 Revolution was one of the show’s biggest attractions. 100’s features, but some key features include three rows of adjustable seating. A Frunk with a tunnel that goes all the way down the vehicle so you can carry 18 feet long pipes or 2x4s and add an extra two free if you put the bed extender on. And the Crescendo, the power Ram robot recharger. The recharger comes out, finds the Ram, and recharges it from underneath. This rumba-like charger is entirely robotic and automated.

CES isn’t only about technology. It’s also about our future as a race and how it can solve the biggest problems and change the world.