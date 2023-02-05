(iSeeCars) — Luxury cars attract buyers thanks to their high-end finishes, comfortable ride quality, and advanced technology. There’s also the prestige that comes with owning a car with a luxury nameplate. As a result, they come with a heftier price tag than their non-luxury counterparts. But is the extra price worth it? Or should you save money by buying a used luxury car?

We determined the best luxury cars based on reliability to help you decide which premium vehicles are worth the extra cost. Because these vehicles are often leased, we also looked at the average price of 3-year-old luxury vehicles for buyers who want a luxury car without paying the expensive luxury new car prices.

Most Reliable Luxury Cars

Not all luxury cars are created equal. To find the best luxury cars, iSeeCars analyzed over 11.8 million used vehicles to determine the cars with the best long-term reliability based on their ability to reach 200,000 miles. Of the longest-lasting cars, iSeeCars determined the 10 most reliable luxury passenger cars, most reliable luxury sports cars, most reliable luxury electric cars, and most reliable used cars that have recently been discontinued.

Top 10 Reliable Luxury Passenger Cars

Here are the top 10 most reliable passenger cars:

Top 10 Most Reliable Luxury Cars – iSeeCars Rank Luxury Car iSeeCars Reliability Score Average New Car Price Average 3-Year-Old Used Price 1 Lexus IS 350 8.9 $42,510 – $45,760 $42,806 2 Lexus ES 350 8.9 $41,340 – $50,130 $42,058 3 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 8.7 $112,650 – $119,550 $99,989 4 Volvo S60 8.7 $41,300 – $50,995 $35,654 5 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 8.7 $75,682 – $96,867 $83,610 6 BMW 5 Series 8.7 $54,800 – $79,900 $46,175 7 BMW 3 Series 8.7 $42,300 – $56,850 $42,224 8 Audi A4 8.6 $40,300 – $51,300 $37,788 9 Audi S8 8.6 $120,500 $112,704 10 BMW 7 Series 8.6 $93,300 – $113,600 $75,965

1. Lexus IS 350

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.9

The Lexus IS 350, which is the performance variant of the Lexus IS 300 small luxury sedan, ranks first and is among the best luxury small cars available. With refreshed styling for 2021, the Lexus IS 350 features a powerful 311-horsepower V6 engine and a suite of active safety features. It has a comfortable interior with high-end finishes and provides a smooth and comfortable ride. All-wheel drive is also available.

2. Lexus ES 350

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.9

The Lexus ES 350 luxury midsize car ranks second. As Toyota’s luxury brand, Lexus has a reputation for being the most reliable brand among luxury automakers. The ES has a spacious and luxurious interior as well as a long list of standard safety features, including forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, road sign detection, and automatic high-beam headlights. It comes with two engine options: a four-cylinder that offers all-wheel drive (AWD), which is new for the 2021 model year, and a front-wheel drive V6.

3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.7

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class super luxury car ranks third. It is one of the most opulent sedans on the market, as reflected by its six-figure starting price. The full-size S-Class has luxurious features, including 16-way power-adjustable front seats with an available message feature, a two-foot long high-tech dashboard with a side-by-side digital instrument gauge and infotainment screen, along with park assist technology. The comfortable seating extends to the second row, which has features including footrests, message features, folding tables, and powered sunshades. It’s driving dynamics are equally impressive thanks to a comfortable ride quality and powerful engine choices. The S-Class’ base engine is a 362-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6, and its most powerful engine is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 603 horsepower.

4. Volvo S60

iSeeCars Reliability Score 8.7

The compact Volvo S60 earns the fourth spot. It has a sophisticated cabin with soft-touch materials and comfortable seats. It comes with a suite of standard safety features typical of the Volvo brand, including road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition to name a few. The S60 also includes standard infotainment features like Apple CarPlay and Android auto. It comes standard with a 250-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and two additional engines are available, including a 316-horsepower supercharged four-cylinder and a 400-horsepower plug-in hybrid variant. The plug-in-hybrid version gets 69 MPG-equivalent when using only electric power and 30 combined mpg when using electric and gasoline (hybrid) power.

5. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

iSeeCars Reliability Score 8.7

Earning the fifth spot is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The E-Class is available as a four-door sedan, coupe, convertible, or wagon. The E-Class is known for its luxurious interior featuring top-notch materials and its smooth ride quality. It has four powerful engine choices ranging from its 2.0-liter four-cylinder base model engine with 255 horsepower to its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 603 horsepower in its top AMG trim. As a wagon, the E-Class is among the most spacious in its class, with 35 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, which grows to 64 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down.

6. BMW 5 Series

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.7

Another midsize car earns the sixth spot: the BMW 5 Series. The 5-Series is among the best luxury midsize cars in its class thanks to its powerful engine, impressive fuel economy, and near-ideal balance of smooth ride and confident handling. It also comes loaded with standard safety and entertainment features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Engine choices start with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 248 horsepower and continue with five additional powertrain options. The most powerful is a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 617 horsepower.

7. BMW 3 Series

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.0

The seventh-ranked BMW 3-Series is among the top performing cars in its luxury small car class, and its sporty handling and comfortable seating make it a popular choice for those entering the luxury car market. The sports sedan also comes with three powertrain options, including the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a turbocharged six-cylinder, and a plug-in hybrid that combines a turbo 2.0-liter engine and an electric motor. A new BMW 3 Series costs between $41,250 and $56,700, while a three-year-old BMW 3 Series for sale costs an average of $26,686.

8. Audi A4

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.9

The compact Audi A4 ranks eighth. It offers a comfortable ride and sophisticated interior with high-end materials. The A4 comes standard with a 2.0-liter supercharged four-cylinder engine, and earns a respectable EPA-rated 25 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway to make it one of the more fuel-efficient vehicles in its class. Standard safety features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights. A new Audi A4 costs between $39,100 and $49,800, while a three-year-old used Audi A4 costs an average of $28,418.

9. Audi S8

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.9

Ranked ninth is the Audi S8, which earns the super luxury distinction as the performance variant of the Audi A8 large sedan. It comes with a twin-turbo V8 with 563-horsepower and convenience features including standard wireless charging, a head-up display, and massaging front sport seats. Performance and opulence don’t come cheap, as shown by the Audi S8’s average new car price of $115,900 to $130,900. The car’s steep depreciation makes it a relative bargain for used car buyers. You can find a 3-year-old used Audi S8 for sale for half of its new car price at $62,450.

10. BMW 7 Series

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 7.9

The BMW 7 Series super luxury car rounds out the list. It comes standard with a 335-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder, and middle trims have a twin-turbocharged V8. The top-trim M760i has a 600-horsepower V12. It comes with a full list of standard safety features including driver drowsiness monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, bllind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning.

Most Reliable Luxury Electric Car

Tesla Model S

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.4

The Tesla Model S is worth mentioning as the most reliable electric luxury car. While it may not have the high-end cabin of its luxury counterparts, it makes up for it by having the rapid acceleration and performance of a sports car as well as a long list of advanced tech features. Standard advanced safety features include forward and side collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and lane departure warning. It also has an all-electric range of up to 400 miles.

A new Tesla Model S costs between $104,990 and $135,990, and a three-year-old used Tesla Model S costs an average of $89,895.

Most Reliable Luxury Sports Cars

Seven vehicles earn the distinction as the most reliable luxury sports cars.

Most Reliable Luxury Sports Cars – iSeeCars Rank Luxury Car iSeeCars Reliability Score Average New Car Price Average 3-Year-Old Used Price 1 Audi TT 9.3 $56,476 $52,756 2 BMW Z4 9.2 $52,800-$65,300 $59,701 3 Audi S5 9.2 $55,800-$63,900 $58,149 4 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 8.8 $137,400 – $178,100 $75,899 5 Porsche 911 8.4 $106,100 – $272,300 $144,445 6 Audi TTS 8.4 $61,900 $57,952

1. Audi TT

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 9.3

Earning the top spot as the most reliable luxury sports car is the Audi TT. The all-wheel drive Audi TT is an elegant, usable sports car: it has a hardtop, it has refined road manners, it is relatively quiet and comfortable and gets above-average fuel economy for the sports car class. It even has a back seat, small as it is. Standard safety features include ​​a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and blind spot monitoring. The Audi TT has a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

2. BMW Z4

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

The BMW Z4 earns second place. It’s a two-seat convertible that serves as a comfortable daily driver for those who never need to haul more than one passenger. It also has a trunk that is above-average size for the small convertible class. The Z4 offers two available powertrains: a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and an upgraded 3.0-liter six cylinder with 382 horsepower.

3. Audi S5

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

The Audi S5 is the performance version of the Audi A5 small luxury car. The Audi S5 has a sophisticated interior with a lot of high-end materials and comes standard with leather upholstery and 12-way power-adjustable heated front seats. The Audi S5 has a 349-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine that can reach 155 mph.

4. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.5

The Mercedes SL is a luxury two-door convertible, a sports car for those who care less about low weight or raw power and more about solid build quality and refinement. The SL features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. An upgraded twin-turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 with 449 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque is also available.

5. Porsche 911

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.1

The iconic German sports car, the Porsche 911, ranks fifth. It has an upscale interior with a 10.9-inch touch screen infotainment system. Its base engine is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six with 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. Three additional engines are available, topping out with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six with 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

6. Audi TTS

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.1

The sixth-ranked Audi TTS is the performance version of the first-ranked Audi TT. It has a more powerful engine with 288 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The TTS can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 155 mph.

Bottom Line

If you enjoy the finer things in life, you may be willing to pay the extra price for the comforts and performance of a new model luxury vehicle. Or, you can consider a more budget-friendly used luxury car that can provide nearly all the features and comfort at a fraction of the price. You can even get a CPO version that comes with a manufacturer-backed warranty to ease the burden of the often costly luxury car repairs. Whichever you choose, a luxury vehicle with a solid reliability rating will allow you to get the most value out of your used car purchase.

If you’re interested in a new or used luxury car, be sure to check out iSeeCars’ award-winning car search engine. It uses advanced algorithms to help shoppers find the best new and used car pricing and provides key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. Filter by make, model, and special features to find your next luxury vehicle.