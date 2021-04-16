When To Replace An Asphalt Shingle Roof

Mobile, Ala. —

Danny Lipford: Marla Asks, “How will I know when it’s time to replace my asphalt shingle roof?”

Depending on the type of asphalt shingle you have, you can expect to get anywhere from 15 to 30 years life expectancy from that roof. And there’s a few tell-tale signs that’ll let you know if you’re getting close to needing to budget a little money to save for that sizable investment of replacing your roof.

First of all, look for any cracks or any curling. That’s one of the tell-tale signs. But also, you can do a simple little test with a flat bar. Just let your flat bar lift right up underneath one of the tabs of the shingles. Then, very carefully, raise it up.

And if it creases or cracks in any way, it’s time for a new roof. But if it remains pliable and lays back down like this, that means you have a few more years before you have to start saving your money.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner:



