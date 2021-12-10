Steven Asks: What should I use to fill the small holes in my brick walls?

Danny Lipford: The holes you’re talking about, that you’ll find around the perimeter of a brick home, are called weep holes. Now, these are very important and can’t be sealed up, because bricks always hold moisture and store moisture. So you need some place for that moisture to escape and air to circulate.

Now, if you’re concerned that insects may use that to get inside your home, well, here’s something you can do there. You can find some fiberglass screens—readily available, very inexpensive. You can just cut small pieces of it like this, and then just force it into the crack to keep the insects out. Another way is to use a scouring pad like this. Again, cut small sections of it, and insert it right in the crack. But you don’t want to use anything that has metal in it, because sooner or later it’ll rust.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner

