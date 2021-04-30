Danny Lipford: Racheal asks, “What causes the hammering sound in my water pipes when I turn on my kitchen sink?

I can’t stand that thump, thump sound you hear a lot of times when you turn a faucet on or off in your home. What causes that is the pressure in the waterlines, which could be as high as 60-pounds-per-square-inch, is causing a little bit of movement because of the sudden flow, on or off. And it’s causing noise because the clamps that are holding the water pipes to the framing in your home are a little loose.

Not much you can do about that. But what you can do is have a plumber install one of two different types of systems to prevent that. One’s called a water hammer arrester—they’re basically two vertical pipes positioned directly above your water heater—or a water expansion tank that also is located directly above the water heater.

Either way, it equalizes that pressure and will quiet your water pipes down.