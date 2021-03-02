Safety Concerns And Options For Energy Saving Lighting

Ask Danny

by: Danny Lipford,

Posted: / Updated:

Jesse asks: Are compact fluorescent bulbs really worthwhile? I heard they have mercury in them. Are there any other options?

Danny Lipford: Yes, I definitely think CFLs are worthwhile, especially if you compare it to a traditional incandescent bulb. Now a 60-watt bulb, like this, is expected to last around 1,200 hours but a CFL—8,000 hours. And for the same amount of light you are getting out of this 60-watt bulb, you can get it here for about 13 to 15 watts.

Now, CFLs do contain a little bit of mercury. But if it breaks or if it goes bad, you need to handle it carefully, put it in a resealable plastic bag, and dispose of it properly.

Now another option—and you’re hearing a lot about—LEDs, because they last 50,000 hours. And for the same light you would get out of this 60-watt bulb, you’re getting it here for only 6 to 8 watts.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner
https://todayshomeowner.com/video/safety-concerns-and-options-for-energy-saving-lighting/

For more information on this topic check out:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories