Danny Lipford: Marty asks, “Is it really that big of a problem that my gutters leak here and there?”

No, a few leaks here and there wouldn’t be a problem if all of those drips went straight down out of the gutters. But they don’t, especially when it’s full of debris like this gutter.

What happens is it dams up, and then it will find its way into your soffit and fascia area in the overhang of your home and cause tremendous amount of damage before you even know it. It also will attract a lot of bugs that love that moisture.

So, what you need to do—keep them clean, and then look for any little crack that could possibly be leaking. You’ll find those around end caps, around where your downspouts go down through it. And any other little area that you can find that you can apply some gutter repair caulk, and you can avoid a lot of the damage that will happen to your overhangs.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner:

https://todayshomeowner.com/video/importance-of-maintaining-the-gutters-on-your-home/

For more information on this topic, check out: