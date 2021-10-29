Danny Lipford: Alex asks, “Is it possible to paint vinyl siding?”

Just about any surface on the outside of your house can be painted, including vinyl siding. Of course it all starts with proper preparation. And when you’re talking about vinyl siding, one of the best ways to really get it clean is to use a TSP solution, or trisodium phosphate—maybe a stiff bristle nylon brush.

Now after you clean it, you may go, “Hey, that’s looking pretty good,” and you won’t want to paint it. But if you do, the next step would be applying a bonding primer over the entire surface, or use a high quality exterior primer with a bonding primer additive. After that dries, you’ll go back with two coats of high quality acrylic latex, and you’ve completely changed the look of your house.

But you have to keep in mind, one of the big advantages of vinyl siding is it’s virtually maintenance free. If you put a coat of paint on it, you have to paint it again sooner or later.

