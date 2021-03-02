Martin asks: My wife and I want to have an addition built onto our home. How can we find a reliable contractor to do the job?

Danny Lipford: You can find a list of contractors in your local newspaper or your phonebook. But what I would recommend is to deal with contractors that routinely do the type of work that you want to have done at your house. I mean you wouldn’t want a guy that builds only new homes to be building an addition on to your existing home.

So check with your local homebuilders’ association, or local architects. Or even better, check with some friends and neighbors that have had this type of work done recently at their house, and drop by and check it out and make sure the quality is what you’re expecting.

Then get a list of three or four contractors, and invite them out to your house individually. Show them exactly what you want to have done, and what you’ll take care of yourself. That way you get an apples to apples estimate.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner

https://todayshomeowner.com/video/how-to-find-a-reliable-contractor-for-your-home/

