How To Choose DIY Home Improvement Projects

Randy Asks: How do I decide whether a DIY project is more than I can handle?

Danny Lipford: One of things you have to consider is your skill level, and how much time do you have to commit to a particular project. There are a lot of do-it-yourself-friendly type projects for your home, like painting, that’s an easy one. And also there’s a lot of flooring out there that’s very do-it-yourself-friendly, like a lot of the laminate floors. But a couple of areas you want to stay away from—electrical and plumbing is better left to the professionals.

But you can save a lot of money and get involved with a larger project, like this kitchen renovation, by doing a little bit of the demolition yourself. Removing all of the cabinets, the countertops, maybe the flooring. And in this case, even some of the drywall, to make it very accessible for the contractor, and that means it’ll be a lot cheaper. It’s kind of like being your own little demolition team.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner

For more information on this topic check out: