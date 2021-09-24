Danny Lipford: Martha wants to know, “How do you get rid of white water marks on furniture?”

I’m sure all of us, at some point, have put a glass of cold water right on top of a nice piece of wooden furniture. You know what happens then? You end up with a water mark like that.

Now, that can cause quite a panic if you have a nice piece of furniture. A d I’ve seen a lot of people try different home-spun ways of getting rid of that, including mayonnaise or even peanut butter; but I’ve got a way that really works very, very well.

Basically, you take a simple cloth, like this, place it over it. Then take kind of a medium warm iron, place it right over it, just for a minute. Take it off. Let it breathe a little bit, because you don’t want to put too much intense heat on it where it will affect the actual finish on it.

You got to be patient or you’ll end up really having a problem with the furniture finish. After you continue this a little bit, you’ll notice when you peel this off, it kind of has a little bit of a matte finish, which is fine. That will pretty much go away once it starts cooling down.

Then, you can just rub it. Rub the rest of that out. Then, you want to finish everything up with a good quality furniture polish to make everything look consistent.

But, in the future, instead of having to go through all that, why don’t you try one of those. That makes life a lot easier.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner:



