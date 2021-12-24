Ralph asks, “How do I stop my wood steps from squeaking?”

Danny Lipford: You know I don’t think I’ve ever seen a set of stairs that’s framed with wood that didn’t squeak at least a little bit. Now, if you have access under the stairs, fairly easy to fix. Just drop by The home center, pick up a few wooden shims. Use your hammer to drive it right in the space that you’ll find under the stairs where the squeak’s occurring. Then to keep the shims in place, use a good quality construction adhesive to caulk around and seal it in place. That’ll also help prevent some of the squeaks.

Now, if you already have carpet on them, like I have here, then pick up a few small diameter screws that you can drive right down through the carpet, and then fluff the carpet up around it to cover it up a bit. If you have hardwood floors, well, use the same screw, recess a little bit, and then cover it up with colored putty.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner

