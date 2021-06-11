WANT TO ASK DANNY YOUR HOME IMPROVEMENT QUESTION? Submit Below:

Danny Lipford: Arthur wants to know, “How do I repair a nail-pop?”

First of all, a nail pop in drywall occurs when there’s movement in the wall stud. Whether it’s moisture, like we have here in the shower, or you have any type of expansion and contraction in a wall stud, then, the nail will surface through the drywall finish.

To repair it is fairly easy. First of all, you have to remove the nail, which is fairly easy with a flat bar or needle nose pliers. Then, replace that nail with about an inch-and-a-half drywall screw. And you want to recess it just slightly.

Then apply one coat of drywall compound, allow it to dry, sand it a little bit. Then, another coat, sand it, and you’re ready for the touch-up paint.

Now, if you do this the right way, you won’t have to worry about that nail pop ever again.

