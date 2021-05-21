Danny Lipford: Steven wants to know, “How do I clean algae off my roof?”

Even with a fairly new roof like this, it won’t be long before the dark algae stains start making it look really bad. And it’s only going to get worse as it gets older. But here’s what you can do to clean it up a little bit.

Use some oxygen-based cleaner, usually in a powder form, mix it in a five-gallon bucket with water. Make sure you check the manufacturers’ instruction on exactly how much to use. Then, lightly wet down your roof, then use a stiff bristle brush to apply the cleaner. Allow it to sit there for about 15 minutes and do the work for you, then blast it off with a garden hose. And your roof is going to look a lot better for a lot longer.

But if your roof is this steep I would recommend you rely on a professional roof cleaner who’s used to this type of situation.

