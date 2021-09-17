Danny Lipford: Robert writes, “How can I attach a wood handrail post to concrete?”

If you’re not as lucky as these homeowners and could mount your handrail post right down into the ground, then it’s a lot easier than you think to mount it to concrete.

This is one of the things that makes it really easy. It’s just a post bracket that attaches right to the concrete. Then you can put your post in place, even trim it out to make it look great.

How do you attach that to the concrete? Well, that’s pretty easy as well. It’s a lead anchor, basically a threaded sleeve, that you use a hammer drill and a sharp masonry bit to drill down into the concrete, you tap this in place.

Then, when you attach the bracket with your screws or bolts, it expands that lead anchor just a little bit and that’s where all of the strength comes in. And it makes it really easy to have a very strong post and one that will last for a long, long time.

