Danny Lipford: Sarah wants to know, “How can I add a little pizzazz to our boring concrete porch?”

No, Sarah, you don’t have to put up with that boring concrete front porch. You can have one that looks as nice as this. All this homeowner did is to clean the front porch concrete thoroughly and then applied a coat of concrete paint.

There’s so many different colors that you can find one that’ll compliment the colors of your house very easily. Another option—staining the concrete. Again, clean it well, use a stain. It has a slightly different end result but still very, very attractive.

Now, if you really want to raise the level in terms of the design of your concrete front porch or any concrete surface, you can use a circular saw with an abrasive blade and then just score it in any kind of design that you would like.

A simple pattern works very, very well. And you’d be surprised how much it can change the look of the concrete.

