Marcus asks: I want to put in an attic exhaust fan, but I’m not comfortable with running electricity to it. Do you think the solar powered fans are any good?

Danny Lipford: Solar powered exhaust fans have come a long way since they were first introduced a few years ago, and attic ventilation is so important because it can really get hot in any attic space. Now the solar powered exhaust fans are great because all you have to do is cut a hole, put them in place, and you don’t even have to worry about calling the electrician to power any electric motor.

But, the key thing is making sure you size it properly. First thing you need to do is measure the square footage of your attic times point seven will tell you how many cubic feet you need per minute you will need to properly ventilate your attic. Now you might be able to achieve that with one solar powered exhaust fan, but it may take more than that.

Also very important, make sure you have proper intake air. So check out your soffit areas around your overhang to make sure there is plenty of air coming into the attic.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner

https://todayshomeowner.com/video/do-solar-powered-attic-vent-fans-really-work/

For more information on this topic check out:

Combining an Attic Vent Fan with a Roof Ridge Vent (article)

https://todayshomeowner.com/combining-an-attic-vent-fan-with-a-roof-ridge-vent/