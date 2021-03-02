Do Eco-Friendly Green Cleaners Really Work?

Kathy: Are those so-called green cleaners really effective? Can you offer any suggestions on how to keep chemicals out of the house?

Danny Lipford: Some of the green cleaners do work fairly well. You know, it’s kind of funny that even some of the chemical cleaners contain natural products like ammonia and vinegar. Hey, speaking of vinegar, I can clean just about anything around the house with a mixture of vinegar and baking soda. It’s very cheap as well. But if you need a little degreaser, well, citric acid works perfect for that, and smells pretty good as well. Now if you need a little abrasion, salt does the trick perfectly. Now if you decide to use some of the green cleaners, don’t rely on the PR and marketing behind these products. Make sure you check out some of the independent third-party reviews to see what they’re saying about the product you’re considering. And if you find one that works really good, spread the word.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner:

For more information on this topic, check out:

Organic Household Cleaners (video)

https://todayshomeowner.com/video/organic-household-cleaners/

Using Natural Cleaners in Your Home (video)

https://todayshomeowner.com/video/using-natural-cleaners-in-your-home/

Clean Your Home Using Common Household Products (video)

https://todayshomeowner.com/video/how-to-clean-your-home-naturally-using-common-household-products/