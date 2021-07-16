Replace Light Fixture With Paddle Ceiling Fan

Danny Lipford: Johnathan wants to know, “Can I install a ceiling fan where a light fixture is now?”

There’s really no problem in replacing an existing light fixture with a ceiling fan in terms of the electrical needs. But what you really have to be careful of is to make sure the electrical box that the light fixture is attached to will support the extra weight of the ceiling fan.

So normally you have to do a little extra support, by using either a two-by-four or two-by-six. In the attic nail it between the two ceiling joists, and then run a bolt or screw up through the electrical box to support the fan.

Another way you can do it is with a lot of the little kits they have out there that’s basically a ceiling fan brace kit. It’s all metal and it has the electrical box built right in. Again, that just nails right between the two ceiling joists.

It’s so important to support the ceiling fan, not only for safety, but also, if it’s not supported well, the fan’s just not going to run smoothly.

This post originally appeared on Today’s Homeowner:



For more information on this topic, check out: