Apollo Anniversary: Smithsonian unveils space suit

(CNN) — 50 years after the Apollo 11 launch – the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum unveiled Astronaut Neil Armstrong’s refurbished spacesuit on Tuesdsay. The suit is part of the museum’s exhibit that showcases artifacts of the mission that landed man on the moon.

The suit was made from a combination of 12 synthetic materials with up to 21 layers. According to the air and space museum Armstrong wore it for about 12 hours.

A number of events to celebrate the Apollo 11 anniversary are scheduled for Tuesday.