(CBS NEWSPATH) - It was a half-century ago today, three American astronauts took one giant leap for mankind, launching on a trip to the moon. The Apollo 11 mission is considered one of the greatest achievements in space travel and today, the Kennedy Space Center remembered the milestone.

At the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday morning visitors at launch pad39-a cheered at the precise moment Apollo 11 blasted off for the moon 50 years ago.