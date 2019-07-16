Skip to content
Apollo 11
Apollo Anniversary: History in video
Apollo Anniversary: The whole world was watching
Apollo Anniversary: The launch
Apollo Anniversary: Smithsonian unveils space suit
Memphis man was a flight controller for NASA during Apollo mission to the moon
More Apollo 11 Headlines
Big blast-off at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center
The Latest: Model rockets launched for Apollo 11 anniversary
Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later
Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later
Hometown of first on moon ready to launch 50th celebration
Don’t recall Apollo 11? Global festivities have you covered
NASA: Intense work under way on rocket for future moonshots
NASA to open moon rock samples sealed since Apollo missions