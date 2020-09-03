WKRG News 5 and All in Credit present: All in Patriotic Pledge

During these challenging times, it’s important to remember the things that unite us.
WKRG News 5 along with All In Credit Union would like you to join us as we show support for this great country.
Email your personal Pledge of Allegiance video to pledge@wkrg.com and see it replay in a WKRG News 5 Newscast. We welcome all kinds of videos, weather it be a child, Veteran, Healthcare worker or patriotic citizen.
