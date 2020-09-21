All in Patriotic Pledge: Krist Barba’s grandson Maddox

Thank you to Kristi Barba for sending in this sweet video of her Grandson Maddox showing his patriotism! If you would like to be featured in the news for the All In Patriotic Pledge, send a video of you or your team reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to pledge@wkrg.com
LATEST STORIES:
- Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at the Supreme Court & U.S. Capitol
- Bikers hold parade for Rolling Thunder member injured in crash
- Lake of the Ozarks motorcycle rally raises COVID-19 concerns
- Look twice: Missouri bikers raise awareness after a series of crashes
- Gov. Greg Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties ahead of Tropical Storm Beta