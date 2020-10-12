All in Patriotic Pledge: Jacoby Ezell of Grove Hill

Thank you Jacob Ezell from Grove Hill for showing your patriotism! If you would like to be featured in the news for the All In Patriotic Pledge, send a video of you or your team reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to pledge@wkrg.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Instagram’s most-followed celeb, Cristiano Ronaldo, tests positive for COVID-19
- Woman accused of leaving burned 8-month-old in dumpster after assaulting child’s mother
- Mice and bugs everywhere: Family says housing authority’s virtual inspection missed home’s issues
- Pensacola man accused of kidnapping, molesting young girl
- 10-year-old uses music to drum up support for the South Carolina Aquarium