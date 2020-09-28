All in Patriotic Pledge: Ed Lessard of Mobile

Thank you Ed Lessard from Mobile for your service and for showing your patriotism! If you would like to be featured in the news for the All In Patriotic Pledge, send a video of you or your team reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to pledge@wkrg.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- More products added to FDA hand sanitizer recall list
- ‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro recovering after 2 surgeries following gruesome bowling injury
- Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over “Toy Story 4” character
- Newsfeed Now: California wildfires; South Park visits Denver
- Love coffee? Here are the best U.S. cities for coffee drinkers