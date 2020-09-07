All in Patriotic Pledge: All In Credit Union team from Brookley Field

This week’s All in Patriotic Pledge comes from the All In Credit Union team from Brookley Field. Thank you for showing your patriotism.
WKRG News 5 along with All In Credit Union would like you to join us as we show support for this great country.
Email your personal Pledge of Allegiance video to pledge@wkrg.com and see it replay in a WKRG News 5 Newscast. We welcome all kinds of videos, weather it be a child, Veteran, Healthcare worker or patriotic citizen.
