Your suggestions needed to improve fishing in the Gulf of Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is looking for input from the public on how to improve fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. Many fisherman say there are too many regulations, others believe there may not be enough. The Council will submit public input to see what changes need to be made.

Here is the specific information the Council is looking for.

“The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like your help to identify ways that would remove barriers to fishing while continuing to follow sustainable practices defined by the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act and other applicable federal laws. Specifically, we’re asking you to identify existing regulations that may be outdated or unnecessarily burdensome to fishermen. We invite you to also suggest changes to our guidance documents or Council procedures that may reduce barriers to American fishing. “

If you would like to give your input, click this link.

More information is provided below:

“The President of the United States recently signed an Executive Order on Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth (https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/05/12/2020-10315/promoting-american-seafood-competitiveness-and-economic-growth). The Executive Order aims to improve the competitiveness of our domestic seafood industry, put more Americans to work, and place more sustainably sourced and safe-to-eat seafood products on our families’ tables.

Section 4 of the Executive Order, Removing Barriers to American Fishing, requires the Regional Fishery Management Councils to submit a prioritized list of recommended actions to reduce burdens on domestic fishing and to increase production within sustainable fisheries.”

