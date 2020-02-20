Young patients experience Mardi Gras at USA Health Children’s and Women’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mystic Order of Masked Miracles brought the Mardi Gras spirit to the halls of USA Health Children’s and Women’s Thursday.

Below is an unedited press release about the event from the hospital

While many Carnival celebrations roll on city streets, this parade was presented in the halls and main lobby of the hospital. Teachers and Child Life staff members pulled young patients in wagons and pushed wheelchairs as make-shift floats for the festive procession led by monarchs from local Mardi Gras associations including the Mobile Carnival Association and the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association.

Celebrations such as the parade serve a significant purpose for hospitalized children and their caregivers. The event is a way to bring more normalcy to the experience of being hospitalized — and away from home and school — for an illness.

In Mobile, where Mardi Gras was first celebrated in the United States, attending elaborate parades is a normal part of life during Carnival season. Items thrown in the children’s parade, including cups, balls, Moon Pies and beads, were generously donated by Toomey’s Mardi Gras, Rock the Float, Mystic Stripers and MAMGA.