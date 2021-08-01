Wrongly released Madison County prisoner turns himself in

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An inmate who was wrongly released yesterday from jail in Madison County has turned himself in.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) stated Darren Jermaine Chipman, 31, of Huntsville, was released Saturday morning after using another inmate’s information in order to be released.

Chipman is a Black male, 5’10, 130-140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses.

According to MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson, Chipman has one felony probation warrant for robbery and a magistrate warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say Chipman was being held pending extradition to Georgia.

The incident is under criminal investigation, and an internal investigation has begun to determine how the accidental release happened.