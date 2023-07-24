MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Legislation that was incorrectly sent to Gov. Kay Ivey and signed following the regular session is set to take effect in about a month.

Lawmakers hinted they might correct the issue during the special session but left Montgomery last week without doing so.

HB82 in its amended form makes it manslaughter to deal fentanyl to someone who then dies as a result of the drug. The bill the governor signed was an earlier draft that included not just fentanyl but controlled substances.

The House Clerk has said it was a clerical error that the wrong bill was sent to the governor. Lawmakers suggested they were considering fixing it during the special session but ultimately did not.

“I wish we had a longer period of time where we could,” House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said about the bill.

Ledbetter said the legislature plans to address it during the next regular session.

“It’s something that needs to be revisited,” Ledbetter said.

The regular session starts in February 2024, and the law takes effect this September, leaving at least five months for the wrong bill to be law.

“I’m not going to say that something nefarious happened, but I’ve never seen a mistake like this happen before,” House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said.

Daniels says having the wrong bill take effect sets a bad precedent. He wants to see further investigation into how this happened, and he fully expects the state may face legal challenges once this law takes effect.

“Mistakes happen. But this is a really big one that could be challenged. If someone is arrested for a controlled substance that’s not fentanyl, these things could be challenged,” Daniels said.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says he hasn’t seen something like this happen before either.

“I do not recall. Especially because this is a significant piece of legislation,” Flowers said.

Flowers says the governor didn’t include the bill in her call of the special session likely to keep the focus on redistricting.

CBS 42 reached out to the Attorney General’s Office about whether this law should be enforced. Communications Director Amanda Priest says they have no comment at this time.