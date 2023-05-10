TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Talladega National Forest Saturday.

Talladega Police Department was notified about the discovery of a woman’s body found at around 4 p.m. roughly a mile from the Blue Hole Waterfall. She was later identified as Mercedes Charlene Evans, 33, of Stevenson.

Evans’ cause of death is pending autopsy and under investigation by TPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 256-362-4508 or come to the department in person.