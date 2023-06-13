ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman turned herself in Tuesday after 11 warrants were obtained for her arrest, according to a release from the Atmore Police Department.

Paula Pugh, 48, had nine warrants for third-degree possession of a forged instrument, one warrant for first-degree theft by deception and one warrant for second-degree theft by deception.

According to the release, on May 31, Atmore investigators were contacted by Florida investigators about Pugh. Pugh was under investigation for financial theft from Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park in Walnut Hill, Fla.

Investigators in Florida handed over the case to Atmore investigators because “the transactions were completed at First National Bank in Atmore. Atmore investigators went over the financial records and witness statements in the case file, which is when they were able to get the 11 warrants.

Pugh turned herself in on Tuesday, June 13.