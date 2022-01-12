Woman who allegedly injured 2 Thomasville Police officers turns herself in

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of injuring two Thomasville police officers turned herself in.

Tamika Woods turned herself into Clarke County Jail on Jan. 12 for allegedly injuring two Thomasville police officers last week.

Woods was charged with second-degree assault, attempt to elude and obstructing governmental operations after she allegedly drug two officers with her car while trying to leave the scene.

Wood’s 17-year-old son is also being charged for allegedly pulling an officer in the vehicle while his mother began to drive off.