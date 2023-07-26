NEWTON, Ala (WDHN)- A Level Plains man is behind bars following the attempted murder of a female in Newton on Sunday.

On Sunday, July 23, Dale County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton Police, and Midland City Police rushed to Waterford Road in Newton after Ozark-Dale County E-911 received reports of a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, when deputies arrived, they found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her head. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was stabilized, and later flown to a Birmingham hospital. Bynum says the victim is currently in critical condition.

After an investigation, sheriff deputies and Newton Police arrested Willie James Biggham Jr. and charged him with one count of Attempted Murder.

Sheriff Bynum says the shooting most likely occurred early Sunday morning, and Biggham Jr. and the victim traveled together to Newton from the Level Plains or Daleville area.

Biggham Jr. is currently held in the Dale County Jail without bond, pending his first appearance hearing.

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Dale County Sheriff’s Office at 334-774-2335.