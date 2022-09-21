ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with several counts of attempted murder after she got into an argument over a parking spot, according to a news release from the Atmore Police Department.

Brandie Patterson, 37, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 after police were called to the 200-block of Patterson Street. Officers believe Patterson got into an argument with her neighbor and their friends over a parking space.

Patterson went into her apartment, grabbed her gun and walked back outside. Patterson began shooting at the group before heading back to her apartment, according to the release.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic 9MM handgun while taking Patterson into custody. Patterson was charged with several counts of attempted murder, according to the release. Atmore Police said no on was injured.