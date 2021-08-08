Woman rescued after found swimming inside Athens water tank

ATHENS, Ala. — A woman was found swimming in the city of Athens’ 70-foot high water tank Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the woman, who is not being identified, was rescued after she broke into the fence and climbed the ladder to the top of the tank, which holds more than 350,000 gallons of water.

Retired police officer Doug Duran, who lives nearby the Elm Street water tank, saw her and contacted authorities.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said a mental evaluation will be conducted on the woman.

According to Jimmy Junkin, the city’s water and wastewater manager, the tank will be drained tonight to remove any debris.