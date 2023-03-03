ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday who allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend at a McDonalds and pulled a gun on her on February 26, according to a release.

Christopher Bush, 31, of Bay Minette was arrested on Thursday, March 2 and charged with felony domestic violence third-degree menacing, felony domestic violence third-degree reckless endangerment, felony domestic violence third-degree assault and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Police said they were called to McDonalds on South Main Street at around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. According to the release, Bush walked into the McDonalds and started punching his ex-girlfriend. Bush was pulled away from a bystander.

Bush then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her. Bush’s gun “malfunctioned and the victim pulled a handgun and pointed it at Bush.”

Bush then ran out of the restaurant and tripped when his gun fired a shot into the woods. Bush ran across the street and hopped into a car.

Police said Bush has two prior convictions for domestic violence third degree and the victim has a domestic violence protection order against him.

Bush is being held at the Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette waiting for extradition to the Escambia County Detention Center.