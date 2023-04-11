CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 30-year-old woman died after crashing head-on with a semi-truck on U.S. 84 near Evergreen Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Monica Gail McCall, 30, of Red Level, was pronounced dead on scene. The crash happened at around 8:08 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 roughly 15 miles west of Evergreen, in Conecuh County.

McCall was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav4 when she collided head-on with the semi-truck driven by a person from Atmore.

No further information is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.