MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man led police on a chase through several north Alabama counties Sunday night, when a woman riding in the vehicle jumped out during the pursuit.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said it was around 5:30 Sunday evening when deputies went to assist a Falkville Police Officer on a traffic stop after they said the driver wouldn’t pull over.

Authorities chased the car through Cullman and Winston Counties before finally ending in the Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County.

According to the MCSO, the driver threw baggies and syringes from the vehicle. Those were later recovered by law enforcement. A woman who was riding as a passenger in the car bailed from the vehicle midway during the chase, authorities say.

Michael Heath Hand. Photo courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

45-year-old Michael Heath Hand of Madison was arrested by the Falkville Officer who originally tried to pull him over and was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Heath faces numerous charges, authorities say. The MCSO says Heath has two outstanding felony warrants in Morgan County as well as outstanding warrants with Cullman and Limestone Counties.

Along with the Falkville Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agencies that assisted include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman Police Department, Winston County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama State Troopers.