Woman indicted on capital charge in son’s hot car death

by: Associated Press

Elizabeth Anne Case (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman faces a potential death penalty after being indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of her son, who was left in a car for hours.

Court records show 36-year-old Elizabeth Anne Case is accused of leaving 13-month-old Casen Caine Case in a car for seven hours. She was initially charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse after the child died in October. A Limestone County grand jury returned the more serious charge after hearing evidence earlier this month.

An attorney for Case didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Friday.

