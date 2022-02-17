DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Betty Jo, more commonly known as Jody Millette, has been fighting the battle of kidney failure for over 6 years now.

“You fight, I have fought so hard every day of my life,” Millette said.

She has endured hundreds of dialysis treatments over the years, which has been saving her life, but just recently, the doctor gave her the news no one wants to hear: she needs a kidney transplant and she needs it now.

“I’m only a candidate for a live donor, so I cant have a deceased donor,” Millette said. “They say that if I don’t have a donor you have to be on the list usually for 7 to 10 years. Chances are if a donor didn’t come forward then I wouldn’t have that chance.”

After hearing the news, Millette’s family members stepped up to be that donor, but she was unsuccessful in finding a match. That’s when she decided to ask a bigger audience for help.

The roads where Ross Clark Circle and West Main Street in Dothan meet are some of the busiest intersections throughout the whole city. There sits a billboard where Jody Millette took a chance and asked the Wiregrass to help her get the kidney she desperately needs.

“I chose the slogan ‘Have a Heart, Give a Kidney’ hoping that somebody would have a heart,” Millette said. “I know without a shadow of a doubt that God has my donor already picked out, they’ve just got to know that I’m ready for that kidney.”

That billboard can be seen all over the Wiregrass, including in Dothan, Enterprise, and several other Wiregrass locations. Millette’s hope is for her story to be heard, her life to be saved, and to see many years to come.

“I would like to see my daughter, I hope one day to see her children, my grandchild, and be able to travel be able to do things that I want to do, but you can’t,” Millette said.

If you would like to be that life-saving donor, you can call 205-996-2048 or visit UAB Medicine to donate a kidney. And ask about how to donate to Betty Jo Millette.