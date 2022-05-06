UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): Atmore Police said they were on their way to the Acapulco restaurant on East Church Street Thursday night, Cinco de Mayo, to see about a fight inside when the call came that shots had been fired in the parking lot. By the time they arrived at the restaurant, everyone involved had left, according to a news release.

Police learned from witnesses and video from the incident that the fight started after two women, who were already engaged in “an ongoing disagreement on social media,” spotted each other. The two started fighting and their friends were unable to separate them.

Police said “the fight spilled out in the parking lot.” Police said a juvenile female fired five shots from a handgun into the air as a vehicle was leaving the parking lot. That juvenile faces reckless endangerment and discharging firearms inside the city limits charged.

Ashanti Tolbert, 20, of Atmore will face a disorderly conduct charge. Breanna Williams, of Bay Minette, will face assault third degree and disorderly conduct charges.

Police said they are still investigating. Additional charges could come.

