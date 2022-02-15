ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release an Andalusia woman died three days after a single-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb 4.

Annie Mauldin, 82, was critically injured after her 2004 Toyota 4Runner left the roadway and wrecked in a ditch. Mauldin was transported to University Hospital. Mauldin later died at University Hospital on Monday, Feb 7 three days after the crash.

ALEA says the crash occurred on I-65 at the 53-mile marker, about three miles south of the Atmore and Wind Creek exit.

ALEA says this crash is still under investigation.