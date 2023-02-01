BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived to an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead.

Two children, ages seven and 13, had also been shot and were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Fitzgerald said that the preliminary investigation suggests that a man who was possibly in a previous relationship with the victim entered the apartment and fired shots.

