FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Flomaton Police Department arrested one woman for DUI after meth was found inside her vehicle.

Amanda Williams was arrested on March 29 after officers stopped a vehicle for “improper lane usage,” according to a Facebook post from the FPD.

The vehicle driven by Williams was also reported to officers for reckless driving. Officers then found narcotics inside the car, which received a positive alert from the department K-9 BOO.

Williams was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

D.U.I. (Controlled Substance)

Reckless Endangerment

Williams was then taken to the Escambia County, Ala. jail.