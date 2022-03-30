FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Flomaton Police Department arrested one woman for DUI after meth was found inside her vehicle.
Amanda Williams was arrested on March 29 after officers stopped a vehicle for “improper lane usage,” according to a Facebook post from the FPD.
The vehicle driven by Williams was also reported to officers for reckless driving. Officers then found narcotics inside the car, which received a positive alert from the department K-9 BOO.
Williams was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth)
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- D.U.I. (Controlled Substance)
- Reckless Endangerment
Williams was then taken to the Escambia County, Ala. jail.