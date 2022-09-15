LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a dog attack on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 p.m. on County Road 582.

Upon arrival, officials say a 9-year-old child was found with “severe dog bites,” including puncture wounds and lacerations to his legs and neck. The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the child was riding a bicycle on a dead-end road when five dogs began to attack him. The witnesses were able to free the child and provide first-aid until authorities arrived on the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dogs were found at a home on that same road, with their co-owner in jail on unrelated charges. The other co-owner was looking after the dogs while he was in jail.

Tanya Lynn Emery was arrested on Wednesday, September 14 for violating Emily’s Law, a law that triggers when a dangerous dog attacks and seriously injures someone without justification. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The dogs were humanely euthanized and later tested negative for rabies.

The child’s mother, Stephanie Overton, told News 19 that her son and other kids asked to ride on bicycles to a family member’s house. Minutes later, the unthinkable happened.

“My nephew came running up there, yelling that a dog had bit Gavin,” Overton said, “and I remember just saying ‘well where is he at? Why did you leave him there? Where is he at?’ And he said ‘no, they’re biting him, I can’t. He’s laying there. We can’t pick him up.'”

Overton said that she was extremely grateful for the neighbors who jumped in to help her son.

“When I came around the corner, I just remember them all screaming ‘it’s bad, it’s bad, it’s bad,'” Overton said.

Overton later said that her son has gradually gotten better over the past few days, but they do not yet know when they will leave the hospital.

“He’s slowly improving. Yesterday he was goofy and cracking jokes, and laughing all day long,” Overton said

