Woman arrested after baby found abandoned in Alabama Walmart

NORTHPORT, Ala. (AP) — Police say a woman who was seen pushing a shopping cart with a baby inside was arrested on drug charges after the child was found abandoned inside a Walmart store in Alabama.

Northport police say 37-year-old Melissa A. Smith of Tuscaloosa was arrested on marijuana possession and other charges after store workers called authorities to report a 4-month-old girl was found alone in a cart in the store Thursday night.

A police spokesman says Smith isn’t the child’s mother, and it isn’t clear what she was doing with the baby.