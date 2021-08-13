Winners of ADPH COVID-19 TikTok contest announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabamians aged 13 to 29 submitted TikTok videos of them being vaccinated or why they chose to get vaccinated to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 video contest over the past month.

The ADPH wants everyone to get vaccinated and they especially wanted younger people to get the COVID-19 vaccine before they started the school year.

You can find the four winning TikToks below or on the ADPH website.

Olurotimi Kukoyi | @rotimi.k

Sarah | @g3n3ricusername

Allie | @allieloehr

Jaken | @trolleygreen

Each of the winners received $250 Visa gift cards for their videos from ADPH. The entries were judged by creativity, originality, and popularity (likes and shares).